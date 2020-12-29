Albany man arrested on drug charges, traffic violations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Lawrence J. Johnson, 39, of Albany on drug charges resulting from a traffic stop.

On Dec. 27, at 10:05 p.m. deputies of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a BMW that was observed speeding northbound on Interstate 787 in the City of Albany. During the course of the interview and investigation, deputies discovered cocaine and fentanyl that had been hidden in a White Castle soda cup. The fentanyl was individually packaged in 50 glassine envelopes. The vehicle was also found to be displaying fraudulent temporary registration plates and lacking insurance.

Johnson was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree – Intent to Sell (a Class B Felony), one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree (a Class C Felony), one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (a Class A Misdemeanor), and multiple traffic violations.

He was held at the Albany County Correctional Facility pending arraignment in Albany City Court.

