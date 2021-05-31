Albany man arrested, loaded handgun recovered following foot chase

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police officers who reportedly saw a man matching the description of an armed suspect Sunday night were able to recover a loaded handgun and take the man into custody.

On Sunday, around 9:10 p.m., Albany police officers saw a man on the 400 block of Second Street just west of Quail Street who matched the description of a person who was reportedly armed with a handgun about 30 minutes earlier on North Pearl Street. As officers approached, the man ran from officers through several yards to the area of Third and Quail Streets where he was taken into custody, police say.

The suspect was identified as Joseph Cooper, 27, of Albany.

During the incident, a loaded 9mm handgun was also recovered by officers. Through the investigation is was found that the recovered handgun was reported stolen out of Shelby, North Carolina.

Cooper was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2 nd

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3 rd

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning in Albany Criminal Court.