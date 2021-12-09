Albany man arrested in Wilton, facing drug charges

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police say a man and the passenger of a vehicle are accused to be in possession of cocaine. Anthony Pinkney, 39, and Dashawn Crooks, 43, both of Albany were arrested by police following an investigation during a Northway stop.

According to police, on Tuesday at about 4:00 p.m., Troopers stopped Pinkney for a traffic violation as he traveled on I-87 in Moreau. During the stop, police located a digital scale with powdered cocaine on it.

Both Pinkney and his passenger Crooks were taken into custody and transported to State Police Barracks in Wilton. Police say a search of Pinkney at the station found him in possession of about 40 grams of cocaine.

Pinkney Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance – Narcotic Drug (felony)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance- Intent to Sell (felony)

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor)

Second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia – Scales (misdemeanor)

State Police charged Crooks with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and second-degree criminal use of drug Paraphernalia – scales both misdemeanors. Crooks was issued an appearance ticket.

Pinkney was arraigned in Wilton town Court and remanded to Saratoga County Jail. Both are due back in Moreau Town Court on December 10.