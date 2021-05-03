Albany man arrested in connection with multiple robberies, police say

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department reports the arrest of Todd Rogers, 56, of Albany who has been charged in connection with a series of robberies that happened in April on Madison Avenue.

Police arrested Rogers following an investigation by detectives from the Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit.

On Saturday, April 24 around 2:35 p.m., officers responded to Madison Wine and Spirits, located at 795 Madison Avenue for reports of a robbery. Once on scene, the victim told officers a man entered the store, threatened them with a knife and demanded cash. The victim complied and the man fled with an undetermined amount of cash, according to police.

On Sunday, April 25, at around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to House of Glass, located at 845 Madison Avenue, for reports of a robbery. There, the victim told responding officers that a man came behind the counter and demanded cash from the register. The victim complied and the man fled with cash, according to police.

Additionally, police say on Thursday, April 29 around 1:50 p.m., an employee from House of Glass, reported that a man had once again entered the store and demanded cash from the register. The victim told officers that the suspect also came behind the counter during the robbery and threatened them with a knife.

Rogers has been charged with two counts of Robbery 1st and one count of Robbery 3rd.

He was arraigned in Albany Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.