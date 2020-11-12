Albany man arrested in connection to shots fired investigation

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police have arrested 47-year-old, Rodney Matthews. He faces charges connected to shots fired incident that happened on Dana Avenue.

On November 1, Officers arrived at Dana Avenue to investigate calls of shots fired. Officers found evidence of gunshots and determined that Rodney Matthews was responsible, for firing at least one shot while outside in the street.

Rodney Matthews was found near the scene and taken into custody. Albany Police also found a loaded .357 caliber handgun. No injuries have been reported in this case.

Matthews faces multiple charges including Reckless Endangerment and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report