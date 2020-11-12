Albany man arrested in connection to shots fired investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police have arrested 47-year-old, Rodney Matthews. He faces charges connected to shots fired incident that happened on Dana Avenue.

On November 1, Officers arrived at Dana Avenue to investigate calls of shots fired. Officers found evidence of gunshots and determined that Rodney Matthews was responsible, for firing at least one shot while outside in the street.

Rodney Matthews was found near the scene and taken into custody. Albany Police also found a loaded .357 caliber handgun. No injuries have been reported in this case.

Matthews faces multiple charges including Reckless Endangerment and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.