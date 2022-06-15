CHENANGO, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police have arrested two men, one from Albany, on multiple weapons charges after a traffic stop in Broome County. Nephrem Holt, 32, of Albany was arrested on Sunday.

The NYSP Community Stabilization Team conducted a traffic stop in the town of Chenango on June 12 after seeing a vehicle commit traffic violations. Police said two men were in the car—Holt and Jeffrey Everetts, 39, of Sayre, Pennsylvania.

Both men allegedly had several illegal guns and magazines that weren’t compliant with the New York State SAFE Act. Police also said they had illegal metal knuckles and suspected narcotics. They were both arrested on similar charges—for Holt, two counts of felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of weapon, a misdemeanor.

Everetts was charged with four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Both were processed at State Police Binghamton and arraigned in Broome County Central Arraignment and taken to the Broome County Jail without bail.