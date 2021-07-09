Albany man arrested for unlawfully carrying a gun

NA JALEIK E. UPTEGROW TURNER

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On July 8, at around 12:00 p.m., Albany County Sherriff’s conducted a traffic stop on Albany Shaker Rd after noticing a black Acura without an inspection sticker. The driver was Na Jaleik E. Uptegrow Turner, 22, of Albany.

Deputies say, they checked the registration of the vehicle and saw the license plates that were on it were not registered to a vehicle. Deputies then ran the car’s identification number and found the car was suspended for no insurance. Turner’s driver’s license was also suspended.

Deputies conducted a pat down for weapons and discovered a loaded .380 caliber handgun in Turner’s front left pocket that was not registered and unlawfully possessed.

Charges:

  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Firearm (Felony),
  • Operation while registration is suspended (Misdemeanor)
  • Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree(Misdemeanor)
  • Four various traffic violations.

