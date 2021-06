ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On June 29 at around 5 p.m., Albany County Sheriffs arrested Jayson Cruz, 32, of Albany, for being in possession of an inspection sticker that has been reported stolen out of the Town of Colonie.

Charges:

Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument (Felony)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property (Misdemeanor)

Cruz is being held at the Albany County Correctional Facility as a Pre-Arraigned Detainee