Albany man arrested for reportedly stabbing woman during dispute

The initial press release from Albany PD stated the incident occurred on Morris street. It has since emerged the stabbing took place on Mercer Street and the story has been updated to reflect that.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police arrested Nicolas Mendez, 26, of Albany for reportedly stabbing a woman inside of a Mercer Street apartment Saturday evening.

Police say just after 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a home on the 900 block of Mercer Street for reports of a stabbing. Once on scene, officers found a 24-year-old woman inside an apartment with multiple stab wounds to her head and neck.

The woman was treated on-scene by emergency personnel and taken to Albany Medical Center where she was admitted and is reportedly in stable condition.

During their investigation, officers reportedly learned that Mendez knew the woman and stabbed her as a result of an ongoing dispute. Police say Mendez was still on scene when officers arrived and was taken into custody.

Police charged Mendez with one count of Attempted Murder 2nd. He was arraigned in Albany Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.