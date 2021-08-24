Albany man arrested for possession of ecstasy

News
Posted: / Updated:
arrest police lights generic

arrest police lights generic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, August 23, Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Eljarbar Harvey, 34, after a traffic stop in the City of Albany.

During the stop, it was revealed the Harvey had a suspended New York State Driver’s license. Further investigation revealed that Harvey was in possession of over 5 grams of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) which is most commonly known as ecstasy.

Charges:

  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (Felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree with the Intent to Sell (Felony)
  • Aggravated Unlicensed Operator 3rd Degree

Harvey was brought to the Albany County Correctional Facility as a pre-arraigned detainee, and will be arraigned by the City of Albany Court.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
BACKPACK GIVEAWAY_2021_WEB FSG
TRANSITION OF POWER_WEB

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire