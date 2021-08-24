Albany man arrested for possession of ecstasy

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, August 23, Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Eljarbar Harvey, 34, after a traffic stop in the City of Albany.
During the stop, it was revealed the Harvey had a suspended New York State Driver’s license. Further investigation revealed that Harvey was in possession of over 5 grams of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) which is most commonly known as ecstasy.
Charges:
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (Felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree with the Intent to Sell (Felony)
- Aggravated Unlicensed Operator 3rd Degree
Harvey was brought to the Albany County Correctional Facility as a pre-arraigned detainee, and will be arraigned by the City of Albany Court.