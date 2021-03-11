Albany man arrested for possessing a loaded handgun taken from South Carolina

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On March 8, at 9:25 p.m., State Police stopped a vehicle on Interstate 87 in the Town of Newburgh for multiple vehicle and traffic violations. While interviewing the driver, Troopers say there was probable cause to search the vehicle.

The driver, Ramon E. Garcia, 25, of Albany was ultimately taken into custody after Troopers discovered a loaded Sig Sauer P220 .45 caliber with a magazine containing eight rounds. Further investigation revealed the gun was stolen out of Charleston, South Carolina.

Garcia was taken to State Police Headquarters in Newburgh. He now faces the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (having a loaded firearm in a place other than a person’s home and/or business)

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree

Garcia was sent to Orange County Jail to await arraignment.