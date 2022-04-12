COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Police said Tuesday they arrested Jamaal Morton, 40, of Albany on April 9. The arrest stems from a traffic stop. Police said they pulled Morton over for multiple infractions before they found a loaded handgun.

Officers said they found a loaded Walther PPQ .40 caliber handgun in the driver area of Morton’s car. They said he did not have a pistol permit and was not allowed to have a handgun. They also said he was driving without a license and had an open container of alcohol in the car.

Loaded Walther PPQ .40 caliber handgun recovered by Colonie Police. (Colonie Police)

Charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree (felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree (felony)

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 3rd degree (misdemeanor)

Open Container in Motor Vehicle (infraction)

Multiple Vehicle & Traffic violations

Morton was arraigned in Colonie Justice Court. He was remanded to the Albany County Jail pending a preliminary hearing.

Police said this is still an active investigation. They are asking anyone with information to give them a call at (518) 783-2754. You can also submit a tip anonymously using Capital Region Crimestoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIP.