ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department has charged Anthony Carter, 18, with three counts of Attempted Murder 2nd and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd. The arrest was made following an investigation into a gunfire incident on March 17, where an occupied vehicle was shot at on Orange Street.

Police investigations determined that Carter fired several rounds from a 9mm handgun at a vehicle. There were three passengers. No injuries were reported.

Carter was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to Albany County Jail.