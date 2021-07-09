Albany man arrested for forging license plate

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On July 8, at around 10 a.m., Albany County Sheriff’s conducted a Traffic stop on Sheridan Avenue because a car’s license plate was not properly displayed. The man driving was John J. Peterson, 42, of Albany

After investigating police say, Peterson had a Texas temporary registration taped to the rear windshield of the vehicle and had a fraudulent registration. Also, the expiration date on the registration had been altered to show a valid expiration date.

John J. Peterson was charged with one count of Possession of a Forged Instrument (Felony), and various Vehicle and Traffic violations.

Peterson was remanded in Albany City Court and transported to the Albany County Correctional Facility.

