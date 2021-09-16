Albany man arrested for drugs, stolen handgun

News

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Arrest generic

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police have arrested Jimmie R, Merritt, 38, of Albany on felony drug charges and possessing a loaded, stolen handgun. Police say Merritt was in possession of over 31 grams of cocaine.

Police say they pulled over Merritt on I-87 on September 14 around 10:30 p.m. in Newburgh for multiple vehicle and traffic violations. While interviewing him, they established probable cause to search the vehicle.

In addition to the cocaine, police say they found a loaded Smith and Wesson M&P pistol loaded with 7 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition, along with additional .40 ammunition found inside a bag. Police later found out the gun was stolen.

Merritt was taken into custody and charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell in the third degree
  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree
  • Criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree

Merritt was arraigned and remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $15,000 cash or $30,000 bond.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19