Albany man arrested for drugs, stolen handgun

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police have arrested Jimmie R, Merritt, 38, of Albany on felony drug charges and possessing a loaded, stolen handgun. Police say Merritt was in possession of over 31 grams of cocaine.

Police say they pulled over Merritt on I-87 on September 14 around 10:30 p.m. in Newburgh for multiple vehicle and traffic violations. While interviewing him, they established probable cause to search the vehicle.

In addition to the cocaine, police say they found a loaded Smith and Wesson M&P pistol loaded with 7 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition, along with additional .40 ammunition found inside a bag. Police later found out the gun was stolen.

Merritt was taken into custody and charged with:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree

Criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell in the third degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree

Merritt was arraigned and remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $15,000 cash or $30,000 bond.