Albany man arrested for drug possession during traffic stop

TAHGKANIC, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police (NYSP) arrested Kevon Jones, 27, of Albany last Thursday during a traffic stop where he was reportedly found to be in possession of approximately 49 grams of crack-cocaine and 10 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms.

NYSP say just before 3 p.m. Troopers initiated a traffic stop for a 2016 Nissan Altima seen violating vehicle and traffic laws on the Taconic State Parkway in the town of Taghkanic. A police investigation found Jones in possession of drugs. He was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3 rd degree

degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3 rd degree with intent to sell, both class B felonies

degree with intent to sell, both class B felonies Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th degree, a class C felony.

Jones was arraigned before the town of Livingston Court and released on his own recognizance. Jones is scheduled to appear before the town of Taghkanic Court at a later date.