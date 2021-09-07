Albany man arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to minor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police arrested Hamzah Al-Shaheri, 22, of Albany Saturday night for reportedly selling alcohol to a minor.

Police say just before 11 p.m., officers saw Al-Shaheri sell alcohol to a woman while he was working at All Star Pizza on Quail Street. During an investigation, it was reportedly learned that the woman who bought the beverage from Al-Shaheri was only 17-years-old.

Al-Ahaheri has been charged with one count of Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st.

He is scheduled to appear in Albany City Criminal Court at a later date. The case has also been referred to the New York State Liquor Authority, according to police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

