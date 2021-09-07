Albany man arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to minor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police arrested Hamzah Al-Shaheri, 22, of Albany Saturday night for reportedly selling alcohol to a minor.

Police say just before 11 p.m., officers saw Al-Shaheri sell alcohol to a woman while he was working at All Star Pizza on Quail Street. During an investigation, it was reportedly learned that the woman who bought the beverage from Al-Shaheri was only 17-years-old.

Al-Ahaheri has been charged with one count of Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st.

He is scheduled to appear in Albany City Criminal Court at a later date. The case has also been referred to the New York State Liquor Authority, according to police.