Albany man arrested following stabbing incident early Sunday morning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police said Jose Caal, 38, of Albany has been arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning on McAlpin Street.

Police said on Sunday just after 2 a.m., officers responded to a home on McAlpin Street near Sparkhill Avenue for reports of a stabbing. Once on scene, officers found a man inside the home with a sever laceration to his neck and his arm. During the investigation, officers reportedly learned that he sustained the injuries during a fight with another man who also lived in the home.

Police said the victim was treated on scene and taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital where he remains admitted with what appears to non-life threatening injuries.

Caal was reportedly not on scene, but was found by Albany officers a short time later on the 400 block of Deleware Avenue and taken into custody.

Police charged Caal with the following:

One count of Attempted Murder 2 nd

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th

He was arraigned later Sunday morning in Albany Criminal Court.

LATEST STORIES