Albany man arrested during traffic stop, handgun recovered

by: Sara Rizzo

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested following a traffic stop Thursday morning on Lexington Avenue. Albany police say they found Najee Jones, 20, in possession of a loaded handgun.

Police say they pulled over a vehicle on Lexington Avenue near Sherman Street for a traffic violation. During the stop, police found a loaded .38 caliber revolver concealed in Jones’ waistband. He was then taken into custody.

Jones has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. Police say he was also cited for failure to signal and unlicensed operator.

Jones was arraigned and remanded to the Albany County Jail.

