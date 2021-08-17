ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Sheriff’s reported an arrest of a City of Albany man for weapon possession at the Albany County International Airport.
On Monday, August 16, Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Josef M. Jarvis who was in possession of a loaded .40 caliber handgun at the Albany International Airport. Transportation Security Administration Officers intercepted Jarvis when he tried going through the security checkpoint with the loaded handgun in his carry-on bag.
Sheriff’s Deputies responded and placed Jarvis into custody.
Charges:
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Felony)
Jarvis will be arraigned at the Town of Colonie Court on August 17.
More from NEWS10
- Albany County coronavirus update, August 17
- Newsfeed Now: Mother pleads for children’s safety as Taliban moves into Kabul; Health experts concerned over accuracy of at-home COVID tests
- Biden defends Afghanistan withdrawal; Republicans call it a disaster
- Hundreds of Afghans crammed into Air Force plane in desperate flight from Kabul, photo shows
- Albany man arrested at the Albany International Airport for possessing handgun