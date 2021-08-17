Albany man arrested at the Albany International Airport for possessing handgun

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Sheriff’s reported an arrest of a City of Albany man for weapon possession at the Albany County International Airport.

On Monday, August 16, Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Josef M. Jarvis who was in possession of a loaded .40 caliber handgun at the Albany International Airport. Transportation Security Administration Officers intercepted Jarvis when he tried going through the security checkpoint with the loaded handgun in his carry-on bag.

Sheriff’s Deputies responded and placed Jarvis into custody.

Charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Felony)

Jarvis will be arraigned at the Town of Colonie Court on August 17.