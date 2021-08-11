Albany man arrested, allegedly found with handgun and drugs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 23-year-old on parole was arrested after he was allegedly found to be in possession of drugs and a loaded handgun on the evening of Tuesday, August 10, on South Pearl Street.

On Tuesday, August 10, around 9:30 p.m., Albany police assisted Parole officers in conducting a resident visit on South Pearl Street. During the visit, Isaiah Matos, of Albany, was reportedly found in possession of crack cocaine as well as a loaded 9mm handgun.

Matos was taken into custody by Albany detectives following a brief foot pursuit.

Matos has been charged with the following:

One count of Criminal Possession of Weapon Second Degree.

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon Third Degree.

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance Third Degree

He was arraigned in Albany Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.