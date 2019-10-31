Albany man arrested after shoving and stealing from school official

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have charged 46-year-old Alvin Foy of Albany with shoving an Albany City School District official and stealing an item from their office.

Police say the incident happened Wednesday when Foy pushed a school official into a wall then proceeded to steal a document containing confidential student information.

Police arrested Foy Thursday afternoon following an investigation by members of the Albany Police Department.

Foy has been charged with Harassment 2nd and Petit Larceny. He was arraigned Thursday afternoon in the Albany City Criminal Court and released.

