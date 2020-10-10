Albany man arrested after reportedly selling drugs out of motel room

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested Faylon Sales, 26, of Albany following a narcotics investigation.

Police say Sheriff’s Investigators conducted an investigation which found Sales to be selling drugs out of a motel room at the Red Carpet Inn on Northern Boulevard. On Friday, Investigators executed a search warrant at 500 Northern Boulevard, room 262, and arrested Sales.

Investigators reportedly recovered 79 glassine bags containing heroin and fentanyl, marijuana, over $150 in cash, as well as a digital scale and packaging materials.

The Sheriff’s Office charged Sales with the following:

  • One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (a class B Felony)
  • One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (a class A misdemeanor)
  • Two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree (a class A misdemeanor).

Sales was taken to the Albany County Correctional Facility as a pre-arraigned detainee and will be arraigned at Albany City Court.

