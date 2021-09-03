Albany man arrested after horse was found without food or clean water

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, September 2, 2021, members of the Albany County Sheriff’s police arrested a Town of Rensselaerville man on animal cruelty charges.

The man, identified is Gary N. Packard, 79 of Rensselaerville, who had a horse kept in unsafe conditions and without food or clean water. When investigators initially saw the horse, which is named Ben, they found the horse to be underweight and needing veterinary and farrier care which had not been provided.

Members of the Criminal Investigations Unit executed a Search Warrant on the premises of Packard and secured the horse which was transferred to a secure location for proper care.

Packard was arrested for one count of Failure to Provide Proper Sustenance/Cruelty to Animals (misdemeanor).

Packard was released on an appearance ticket to appear at the Town of Rensselearville Court at a later date.