Albany man arrested after allegedly firing bullet into neighbor’s apartment

News
Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Pixabay

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 33-year-old Albany man is facing multiple charges after a bullet tore through a Broad Street apartment. Terrance Davis-Williams was taken into custody after a resident reported a hole in his wall to Albany Police officers on Thursday morning.

Police claim Davis-Williams was in possession of a handgun which was discharged between the hours of 4:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m on December 11 and caused the damage.

Officers say they also recovered a handgun, which was reported stolen to the Jackson Mississippi Police Department in September 2019.

Davis-Williams is currently facing the following charges:

  • Second degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property
  • First degree reckless endangerment

He was arraigned on Friday morning and remanded to the Albany County Jail.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report