Albany man arrested after allegedly firing bullet into neighbor’s apartment

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 33-year-old Albany man is facing multiple charges after a bullet tore through a Broad Street apartment. Terrance Davis-Williams was taken into custody after a resident reported a hole in his wall to Albany Police officers on Thursday morning.

Police claim Davis-Williams was in possession of a handgun which was discharged between the hours of 4:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m on December 11 and caused the damage.

Officers say they also recovered a handgun, which was reported stolen to the Jackson Mississippi Police Department in September 2019.

Davis-Williams is currently facing the following charges:

Second degree criminal possession of a weapon

Fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property

First degree reckless endangerment

He was arraigned on Friday morning and remanded to the Albany County Jail.