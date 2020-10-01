Albany man arraigned on several violent charges including attempted murder and kidnapping

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Aliston Simon, 35, of Albany, has been arraigned on several violent charges that happened May, June, and July of 2020. He is facing nearly ten charges in relation to three incidents.

In May, Simon allegedly threatened someone with a machete. He was issued an appearance ticket and failed to return to court. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest. A Grand Jury handed up an indictment based on this incident.

In June, Simon allegedly kidnapped a woman and a 1-year-old child who were known to him. He is accused of hurting the victims while restraining them. When Police arrived on scene they say Simon slashed an officer on the wrist with an eight-inch knife. The prosecution says they requested a $35,000 bail but he was released under the supervision of the Probation Department.

Police say while out of jail on the previous charges, Simon tried to kill a person known to him on Lincoln Ave in July. The victim survived the attack after emergency surgery.

Charges:

Attempted Murder in the Second Degree (felony)

Assault in the First Degree (felony)

Two counts of Kidnapping in the Second Degree (felony)

Two counts of Unlawful Imprisonment in the First Degree (felony)

Assault in the Second Degree (felony)

Menacing in the Second Degree (misdemeanor)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (misdemeanor)

Simon pleaded not guilty and was remanded into custody by the Court. No new appearance dates have been scheduled at this time.

