NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — A New Hartford Police officer was taken to the hospital on Wednesday, December 6 in an attempt to stop a larceny at Sangertown Square Mall. New Hartford Police were called to Dick’s Sporting Goods at Sangertown Square at approximately 5 pm on Wednesday, December 6 for a reported larceny.

Upon arrival, the officer was able to locate the suspect Tryze Miller, 28, of Albany. He was allegedly running from the store carrying a large amount of stolen merchandise.

Miller allegedly refused commands to stop, and the officer initiated a foot pursuit. According to police The officer was then able to grab the suspect and began to handcuff him. Miller then allegedly turned around and bit the officer in the shoulder, allowing him to break free.

Officers say they then deployed a taser during the foot pursuit, after which they were able to detain Miller. The officer who was bitten was then treated at Wynn Hospital and subsequently released.

Miller was transported to the New Hartford Police Department following the incident. In this case, he is being charged with the following:

fourth-degree Grand Larceny, a Class E Felony,

two counts of second-degree Assault, a Class D Felony, and

Resisting Arrest, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Miller was also charged with a parole violation in connection with the incident as officers also determined that he was on parole supervision. He was subsequently transported to the Oneida County Jail and held on those charges, as well as a warrant issued by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision for the parole violation.