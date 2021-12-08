Albany man accused of pointing loaded gun at woman

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police arrested a man accused of pointing a loaded revolver at a woman during an incident on Central Avenue. Police say, Ervin Calvin, 56, of Albany, was taken into custody following an investigation.

According to police at about 3:00 a.m., officers responded to an apartment on the 400 block area of Central Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets for a report of a domestic-related incident involving a gun. The woman told officers Calvin, her boyfriend, pointed a loaded gun at her inside the apartment.

Officers later identified Calvin matching the description of the man walking nearby on Central Avenue. Police say he was found to be in possession of a loaded .38 caliber revolver.

Charges:

Second degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third degree criminal possession of a Weapon

Second degree menacing

Secind degree harassment

Calvin was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court. He was remanded to the Albany County Jail.