Albany man accused of having sex with minors

Juan Tyler-Diaz is accused of having sex with two minors.

Originally, police said the sexual contact occurred in April 2021, it actually happened in April 2020, the story has been updated to reflect that change.

CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Department said Friday that they have arrested Juan Tyler-Diaz, 22, of Albany after they said he had sex with two minors between the ages of 13 and 14. He is now facing multiple charges including rape.

Deputies say the sexual contact happened in Chatham over a few days in April 2020. Police began investigating on March 29 after receiving a tip.

Charges:

Rape 1st Degree (felony)

Rape 2nd Degree (felony)

Two counts of Forcible Touching (misdemeanor)

d two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (misdemeanor)

Tyler-Diaz was arraigned in Chatham Town Court, an order of protection was issued for the victims in this case. Tyler-Diaz was remanded to the Columbia County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash or credit or $5,000 bond. He is due back in Chatham Town Court on May 26 at 5 p.m.