ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, October 15, Wakeem Ricks, age 30, of Albany, is in custody pending trial on a charge that he allegedly distributed cocaine base.
According to authorities, Ricks distributed cocaine base to another individual, on September 23, they said.
The charge carries a sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million, with released probation.
This case is under investigation by the DEA, Albany Police Department, and US Attorney. No further details are available now.
Latest Stories
- Albany man accused of drug trafficking
- South Carolina teacher arrested after student takes marijuana gummies from prize box in classroom, sheriff says
- Hugh Hefner’s ex says Playboy Mansion had ghosts — and she recognized one of them
- Striding towards a world without Alzheimer’s: dozens walk to help fight the disease Saturday
- Southwest Airlines offering ‘goodwill’ gesture to customers affected by cancellations: What does that mean?