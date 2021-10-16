Albany man accused of drug trafficking

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, October 15, Wakeem Ricks, age 30, of Albany, is in custody pending trial on a charge that he allegedly distributed cocaine base.

According to authorities, Ricks distributed cocaine base to another individual, on September 23, they said.

The charge carries a sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million, with released probation.

This case is under investigation by the DEA, Albany Police Department, and US Attorney. No further details are available now.