ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Albany is looking for residents to complete a survey on the city’s use of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Funds. The survey will take under 15 minutes to complete and you have until June 18 to complete it.

On March 12, Mayor Sheehan announced the creation of a COVID Recovery Task Force to try and maximize the resources available to its residents, businesses, and community organizations. For more information on the task force go to the Albany New York website.