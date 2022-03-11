ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Public Library will be holding a LEGO Building Challenge in April. To register, go to the Albany Public Library website.

Once you register, pick up a take-and-make kit of LEGO blocks with a 14-Day LEGO Challenge activity sheet. Each day from April 1 through the 14th, there will be a new project that you’ll try to build.

If all kits are claimed, but you’d still like to participate, you can use your own LEGO blocks. Go to a librarian at Delaware or Washington Ave Branches for an activity sheet.

All participants receive a Stewart’s ice cream coupon.