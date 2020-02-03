Albany libraries offer free tax prep

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting Wednesday, the Albany Public Library will offer free income tax preparation services at its Washington Ave, Arbor Hill/West Hill, and Delaware branches.

Through April 1, appointments are available at select dates and times by calling the United Way’s 211 hotline. Individual branches cannot schedule appointments.

Individuals must claim $56,000 or less for 2019 to receive the free resources available by appointment only at the libraries this tax season.

Albany Public Library branches will also stock state and federal forms for individual filers, as well as offering information and research materials to help people who make above their threshold to qualify for free aid.

Volunteers from the IRS and AARP tax assistance programs provide the tax prep services at the libraries.

Over 1,500 people per year get their taxes done for free at the library, which brings in more than $2 million in refunds.