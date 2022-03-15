ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Legislature introduced a policy impacting nursing mothers. The policy would designate a private space, other than a restroom, to pump breast milk while at work.

Albany County Legislature introduced the policy on Monday, March 14. It would direct all Albany County office buildings to be equipped with lactation rooms that can be used by nursing employees to pump breast milk while shielded from view and free from intrusion.

The policy had requirements for the private room including:

An electrical outlet

A chair

A surface to place personal items on

Access to running water

The room should also be in proximity to the employee’s workplace

A refrigerator suitable for breast milk storage.

“As a working mom, I understand fully the demands of having to juggle work responsibilities with parenting a new baby. This policy gives working moms an important tool to help them manage the demands of parenthood while ensuring they remain successful and comfortable in their workplaces,” said Legislator Joanne Cunningham, sponsor of the resolution.

“As we celebrate Women’s History Month, the Albany County Legislature is proud to continue addressing barriers faced by women in the workplace,” said Chairman Andrew Joyce, who co-sponsored the bill. “This policy means that no nursing mother will have to worry about where they will be able to pump and follows on the heels of the menstrual policy we passed providing access to free menstrual supplies in County bathrooms. I want to thank our women’s caucus for bringing these concerns to light and continuously advocating for ways to alleviate any and all obstacles our employees may face.”

The resolution is being referred to Health Committee for further review.