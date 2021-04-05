Albany legislator resigning over controversial comments on gays

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Legislator George Langdon IV, who represents the 37th legislative district, has announced his resignation. In a written statement, he said:

During the past several days, I have taken time to reflect and consider how to best serve our community moving forward. It is with a heavy heart that I have decided to resign my seat at the Albany County Legislature.

I again express my sincerest apologies to all those who were hurt by my rash and thoughtless statements. It was never my intention to single-out or target anyone. I truly believe every individual should have the right to life and liberty in their pursuit of happiness.

I’d like to thank all my friends for their unrelenting support, and my constituents for allowing me the honor of serving them.

George E. Langdon IV