Albany leaders launch first meeting to address policing reform

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Community leaders in the City of Albany have begun to develop strategies that address police reform. This after Governor Andrew Cuomo linked this year’s rise in violence to an executive order for local governments to address racial inequities in policing.

Governor Cuomo has required local governments to develop a plan to address racial inequities or they will risk losing state funding.

To address the issues of policing, the city’s developed the group “City of Albany Policing Reform and Reinvention Collaborative.”

“Community members have been crying out saying we need help in our community. This is a problem that we can’t solve,” said member Dorcey Applyrs.

She’s one of nearly three dozen community members and leaders selected to develop strategies that address police reform in the City of Albany.

Gun violence has been tied to how police are policing communities. In Albany, shootings have skyrocketed. 98 people have been shot, nine of those injured have died.

“There are all these underlying issues. This collaborative is an opportunity for us to talk about those underlying issues and to talk about what real changes that need to be made,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan.

Residents have voiced concerns to Mayor Sheehan about being left out of the conversation. Of the nearly three dozen people invited to Tuesday’s Zoom call, Sheehan said some of those who were invited were required to attend because of the executive order.

“This is the beginning. This is not the end. And so, there will be opportunities for people to join working groups. Every working group will be required to have at least one public meeting. We’re going to have public forums,” Sheehan said.

To meet the April 1 deadline, Mayor Sheehan said she hopes to have a proposal sent to Common Council to have it reviewed by the beginning of the year. The proposed changes will be open to public comment.

“There is going to be lots of opportunity for people to be heard. There’s going to be a lot of opportunity to see the process, to be a part of the process,” Sheehan said.

Zoom meetings will be held every Tuesday from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. The meetings will be posted on the mayor’s Facebook page.