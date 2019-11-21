Albany lawmakers looking to impose rent regulations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany could soon offer housing security for thousands of tenants. Wednesday, a committee voted to send a resolution that could ease the burden of rising rent across the city to a council vote on December 2.

The resolution is sponsored by Councilwoman Judy Doesschate. It came after the passing of the ‘Emergency Tenant Protection Act,’ which could allow Albany to impose rent stabilization laws if the city opts-in.

“There is a lot of affordable housing in the city of Albany right now, but we need to make sure that we don’t lose that base and we want to keep people being able to live here,” Doesschate said.

Before any laws can be imposed, the city must do a study to determine eligibility. The study costs thousands of dollars and must first be commissioned by the mayor’s office.

“We’re not rolling in dough, and I want to make that clear,” Doesschate said. “But this is important that we keep the city affordable.”

Doesschate said she expects a budget surplus this year, which would help get the study done.

Some worry about developers and others who may try to stop the city from opting in to the law.

“We do plan as a city to organize and hold every elected official accountable if it doesn’t get passed,” said Albany resident Lauren Manning.

The law is very limited. It’s only applies for buildings built before 1974 that have more than six units.