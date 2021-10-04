Albany launches 2021 Cash for Coats drive

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan has announced the 2021 Cash for Coats drive to collect cash donations to purchase new winter clothing items for Albany kids in need. This year’s fundraiser will take place October 4 through November 5.

Monetary donations can be made:

Online on the Albany events website

By texting 518COATS to 41444

In person by visiting Albany City Hall or Lodge’s Department Store

Via mail. Checks can be made payable to Cash for Coats/Lodge’s Department Store and sent to Albany City Hall, Room 402.

Anyone who donates $25 or more will be invited to a Cash for Coats reception at The Palace Theatre, where a taping of the Palace Sessions video series will take place.

The Cash for Coats program has distributed tens of thousands of new winter clothing items to Albany schoolchildren over the past several years. Lodge’s offers a discount on any items purchased for the program.

This year’s Cash for Coats drive is sponsored by the City of Albany, The Palace Theatre, Lodge’s Department Store, United Way, Burke Companies, The City School District of Albany, Elks Lodge #49 and Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery.

More information can be found on the Albany Events website.