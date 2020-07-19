Albany kids create South Pearl Street Mural

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)— The boarded up windows on the former McDonald’s on South Pearl Street is now a canvas for change.

Colorful artwork has been created by kids who live in this neighborhood to express their feelings during the Black Lives Matter Movement.

“Change doesn’t happen overnight,” stated D.Collin, a local poet and activist. “And change doesn’t happen when we are quiet, so we have to continue to express ourselves whiter that’s through art, whether that’s through protests….”

D. Collin used her talent to paint a mural on a boarded up business in Troy. She wrote about it on her blog, which inspired Jade Warrick to make a change in the Albany community.

” I just decided to do my own thing and get artists out there, particularly youth because I don’t think that they are prioritized,” explained Jade Warrick, founder of the community mural project.

Both Warrick and Collin said they wanted to help amplify children’s voices in the South Pearl Neighborhood, especially since this was the area in Albany that saw protests and unrest at the end of May.



At first the kids wrote down their thoughts and feelings, then created story boards. For the past 3 days they have been making their visions a reality with every stoke of the paintbrush.

This mural has been made possible by the Amplified Voices Program which focuses on art and wellness, along help of other community partners including the Albany Center Gallery and Albany barn.

“Art is a healing device, it’s a healing tool, I hope people get more involved in art so that would be nice to see too,” said Warrick.

This mural is expected to be finished on Sunday.