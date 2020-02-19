Albany kids celebrate Black History Month through art

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday night, local children learned about Black History by creating African masks and designing artwork that was on display at Albany’s City Hall.

“The importance of the mask is to teach them about the fact that the masks are used for protection, as well as using it for festivities, such as important gatherings,” explained Preem Cabey, the art class director.

The kids learned about history and culture while having fun in the process. They even put on a dance performance as a way to express themselves.

