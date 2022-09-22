ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Irish Rowing Club is hosting its annual currach regatta at Jennings Landing on the Banks of the Hudson River. The regatta kicks of around noon until 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 24.

The race course runs along the Hudson River between the Dunn Memorial Bridge and the Livingston Avenue Bridge and will feature currach teams from Albany, Annapolis, Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and New London, CT. The Albany Skyway offers a stellar vantage point to watch teams maneuver around the first buoy, which can challenge even the most experienced crew. The race includes competitive races for men and women and mixed teams in categories ranging from one to four-person crews.

The race uses fixed-seat currachs which are traditional fishing boats that have been used in Ireland for over 1500 years. Currachs have canvas covered hulls with long thin-blade oars that allow the vessels to be highly maneuverable yet study.

The Albany Irish Rowing Club is a member of the North American Currach Association which promotes currach racing and fosters Celtic marine heritage. For more information visit the Facebook and/or Instagram page at @AlbanyIrishRowingClub.