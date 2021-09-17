Albany Irish Rowing Club annual currach regatta Saturday, Sept. 18 at Jennings Landing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-The Albany Irish Rowing Club is hosting its annual currach regatta Saturday, September, 18. The regatta will take place at Jennings Landing in Albany’s Corning Preserve from approximately noon to 5 p.m.

Currach teams from Massachusetts, Maryland, Philadelphia, and New York will be participating in women’s and men’s competitive events.

“In contrast to traditional crew races, the regatta features currachs, the traditional fishing boats that have been used in Ireland for over 1,500 years. Currachs have either wood or canvas-covered hulls, with long, thin-blade oars – two per rower – that help make the vessels highly maneuverable, yet surprisingly sturdy, even in rough waters,” the Albany Irish Rowing Club said.

The Club, founded in 1987, has members between the ages of 20-70 who practice from March to December and participate in country-wide regattas. They are also members of the North American Currach Association. More information on this event and the Club can be found on the Club’s Facebook page.