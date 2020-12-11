Albany Intl. Airport to start testing employees

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Airport Authority is expanding its Smart Airport approach to the coronavirus pandemic and will begin COVID-19 testing of airport employees on Friday, Dec. 11.

Albany International Airport will be the first commercial airport in the world to utilize the

self-administered saliva test developed by SUNY Upstate Medical University and Quadran

Biosciences.

Employee testing will be conducted on the lower level of Concourse-A