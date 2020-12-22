Albany Intl. Airport awarded global biorisk and health accreditation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Philip Calderone, CEO of the Albany County Airport Authority, announced that the Albany International Airport has achieved Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR accreditation, the gold standard for prepared facilities. Under the guidance of GBAC, the Albany International Airport implemented the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfecting and infectious disease prevention in its facilities.

Calderone added that the Airport also received Airport Health Accreditation from Airport’s Council International. The Airport Health Measures Audit Program (AHMAP) reviewed and approve the Airport’s program. This program measured the effectiveness of all health measures used to prevent the spread of infectious disease with the aim of reassuring the traveling public through an on-site audit.

“These awards represent the industry standards for outbreak prevention, response and recovery

accreditation and validates the Airport’s preparedness for biorisk situations such as the COVID-19 virus,” said Philip Calderon, CEO of the Albany County Airport Authority. “The accreditation confirms the Airport’s performance-based program for cleaning, disinfecting and infection prevention, and further verifies the Albany International Airport’s dedication to maintaining and carrying out the procedures on a daily basis.”

Amy Linsebigler, Commercial Director and Chief Scientist for Material Characterization at GE

Research, said, “Through our Digital Incubator and the Airport’s implementation of GE’s Wellness Trace App, the Airport has taken proactive, innovative steps to provide a safer environment for airport employees and travelers in the face of one of the worst pandemics in recent history. They have raised the bar and set an example as a true leader in airport safety, and it’s wonderful to see their leadership and efforts being recognized with this coveted industry accreditation.”

The Airport Authority created a COVID-19 Task Force in February to plan and implement strategies to meet the challenges of maintaining a safe environment for airport employees and travelers. Among the strategies: