Albany International Airport travel advisory

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:

Albany International Airport

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany International Airport (ALB) has released a travel advisory pending the large winter storm that is forecasted to hit the East Coast this weekend officials say. ALB and other North East airports will offer waivers as soon as 12:00 p.m., Thursday, January 27, that will enable travelers to change their flight plans without charge.

Following airlines will offer waivers:

  • American
  • JetBlue
  • Southwest
  • United

Travelers with flight plans for this coming weekend should stay in touch with their airline. Travelers should contact their airline to determine if their flights have been impacted by the storm.

