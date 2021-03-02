Albany International Airport to receive $5M+ in aid for COVID-19 pandemic response

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Congressman Paul Tonko announced Tuesday the Albany International Airport will receive a total of $5,412,267 to help in the COVID-19 pandemic response. The funding reportedly includes relief for struggling airport concessions and money to purchase life-saving personal protective equipment (PPE), including cleaning supplies and other items to fight against COVID-19.

Tonko reportedly helped advance the funding as part of the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act of 2020, which was passed by Congress last year.

“As our nation continues to face this COVID challenge, it is critical that we deliver needed relief that protects our communities and bolsters our economy,” Congressman Tonko said. “I was proud to help marshal an emergency COVID response package through Congress last year, and I am gratified to see these vital investments coming through our Capital Region when we really need it. This funding will help protect local jobs, keep workers and families safe and lift up our economy. I will not rest until I know our people, businesses and communities are getting the support they need to weather this crisis.”

“This Coronavirus Relief grant will enable the Airport Authority to continue to provide a safe environment for travelers and staff members and meet our ongoing operational expenses which have remained constant despite the significant drop in air travel,” said Philip Calderone, CEO of the Albany County Airport Authority.