Albany International Airport to honor 9/11 victims with ceremony

News

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Albany Airport

(Mike Groll/Office of Gov. Cuomo)

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany International Airport is honoring the memory of those lost during the 9/11 attacks 20 years later. The ceremony will be Saturday, September 11 at 8:30 a.m. in front of the main terminal of the airport.

Participants in the event include:

  • Christian Brothers Academy Honor Guard & Bugler
  • American Airlines
  • United Airlines
  • Airport Rescue and Firefighting Department
  • Transportation Security Administration
  • Albany County Sheriff’s Office
  • Rev. Kenneth Doyle, former Chairman, Albany County Airport Authority
  • Philip Calderone, CEO, Albany County Airport Authority
  • Daniel McCoy, Albany County Executive
  • Craig Apple, Albany County Sheriff
  • Bart Johnson, Federal Security Director, Albany International Airport

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19