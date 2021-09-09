Albany International Airport to honor 9/11 victims with ceremony

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany International Airport is honoring the memory of those lost during the 9/11 attacks 20 years later. The ceremony will be Saturday, September 11 at 8:30 a.m. in front of the main terminal of the airport.
Participants in the event include:
- Christian Brothers Academy Honor Guard & Bugler
- American Airlines
- United Airlines
- Airport Rescue and Firefighting Department
- Transportation Security Administration
- Albany County Sheriff’s Office
- Rev. Kenneth Doyle, former Chairman, Albany County Airport Authority
- Philip Calderone, CEO, Albany County Airport Authority
- Daniel McCoy, Albany County Executive
- Craig Apple, Albany County Sheriff
- Bart Johnson, Federal Security Director, Albany International Airport