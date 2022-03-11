ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany International Airport will remain open and continue operating. Officials said its snow team has been put on alert and remains on standby in preparation for Saturday’s winter storm.

Airport officials met with airlines and the Transportation Security Administration for a pre-storm meeting this afternoon and were told to expect the snow to arrive as rain at about 8:00 a.m. Officials expect a mix of rain and snow by 9:00 a.m., which will turn to snow from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Several airlines are offering travel waivers for passengers on scheduled flights impacted by the storm without penalties. Travelers are asked to check with their airline to verify travel waivers.

Officials advise travelers to arrive up to two hours ahead of their scheduled departures. Officials expect higher than normal passenger traffic.