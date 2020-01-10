Albany International Airport subject of cyber attack

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Airport Authority announced Friday it was the subject of a cyber attack on Christmas Day.

Airport representatives say the attack impacted Authority administrative computer servers but did not impact airport operations.

The attack was first reported to the Airport Authority by LogicalNet, which is their computer management provider based out of Schenectady.

According to a press release from Albany International, LogicalNet told representatives its own management services network had been targeted and breached which allowed a crypto virus to invade the Airport’s system and subsequently overcame the Airport’s anti-virus protection.

After contacting the New York State Cyber Command, airport officials say they were advised to shut down all connections with LogicalNet.

Airport IT staff say at no personal or travelers’ information had been accessed during the breach and at no point was the safety or security of travelers in jeopardy.

The Airport Authority is working ABS Solutions, a computer systems contractor, to redesign their computer system to prevent any future attacks. Improvements may include new equipment and software as well as additional staff.

In a statement, airport CEO Philip Calderon praised the work of the New York State Cyber Command, the FBI and airport staff for their assistance.