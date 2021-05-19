Albany International Airport still requiring face coverings when traveling

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany International Airport announced Wednesday that travelers are still required to wear masks inside the airport when flying. This comes as Gov. Cuomo lifted the mask mandate in most public settings across NYS with certain exclusions such as air travel and public transportation.

The airport says while the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has said that the risk of those vaccinated contracting COVID-19 is very low, masks still have to be worn on all public transportation and while in airports across the country and on board planes.

In January, President Biden issued orders requiring masks be worn in all federal buildings and on public transportation including planes and while in airport terminals. This order will remain in effect until September 13, 2021.

“The Albany International Airport was one of the first airports in the nation to require travelers

and staff to wear protective masks while in the terminal as a proven way of preventing the spread of

the coronavirus,” said Philip Calderone, CEO of the Albany County Airport Authority. “The Airport

is committed to maintaining its high level of response to the virus and the enforcement of the federal directive.”

Albany International Airport officials also set up a COVID-19 Task Force designed to

delivering clear and up-to-date information on the spread of the virus and to provide best practices that would allow the Airport to prioritize traveler safety from passenger drop-off to boarding the plane.

The tactics deployed include:

Touchless elevators

Personal device sanitizing stations

High efficiency air filtration

Hand sanitizers

COVID-19 test kits for travelers & employees

Continuous sanitizing of escalators

Plexiglass shields at personal contact points



The Albany International Airport also reportedly became the first airport to introduce General Electric’s Wellness App. Using a personal device, travelers can utilize the app to learn when specific touch areas within the terminal have been sanitized.